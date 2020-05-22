Fortnite player aiming for Level 600 by only opening chests

A Fortnite gamer is aiming to make it to another milestone in the game by reaching level 600 on this season’s Battle Pass before it finishes, but he’s not doing it by dominating lobbies or building to glory.

The player in question is Talocan, who has been streaming his PS4 Fortnite sessions via Google Gaming, where he doesn’t play with a camera or interact much with the audience. Instead, he focuses his energy on the game via collecting XP by opening chests. During his last stream, he reached level 520 and confirmed in the comments of his stream that he intended to continue grinding until he hit level 600.

While there’s no leaderboard to say for sure that Talocan is the highest leveled player, the numbers compared to players with the most games is crazy, with Fortnite streamer Ninja only at about level 190 as of yesterday, and Talocan is much higher than some of the other players at the top of the wins leaderboard for the game, including Mixer Ship who is only around the level 370 mark.

To get this high of a level, Talocan has been using the same tactic: drop at Steamy Stacks, open all of the chests within the area, quit the game to lobby, and queue for a new match. The level of dedication to grind that level has meant that he has been playing a large amount, and as revealed by Twitter user Cinema of Gaming, Talocan has been busy.

Some info about TALOCAN:



1) 17 years old from Germany

2) Goes to high school (Currently closed)

3) Sleeps 7 hours a day

4) Only bought 3 tiers this season

5) His goal is to reach level 600 this season

6) Owns all level 100 banners from previous season/chapter



YouTube: TALOCAN https://t.co/9iNDlZNhYt — Cinema Of Gaming (@CinemaOfGaming) May 21, 2020

Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is scheduled to start on June 4, meaning that Talocan still has time to hit that magic milestone of Level 600. Whether he will be performing the same feat in Season 3, remains to be seen.