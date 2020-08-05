Fortnite Update 13.30 – full patch notes

Fortnite’s 13.40 update is available to download right now on your platform of choice. While no official patch notes have been made available yet, we do have the below from the Fortnite Community Trello, where Epic Games track ongoing issues and advise us of what will be covered in any new patches.

General

Mouse cursor appearing on PC when playing with controller.

Battle Royale

Slow Glider speed after redeploying in certain situations.

XP bar can be visually incorrect while in a match. / Incorrect leveling-up.

Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug unable to be picked up while recharging if dropped by another player.

“Deal damage within 10s of landing from the Whirlpool at Hydro 16” should say “at The Yacht” instead.

“Land at Frenzy Farm/The Yacht and finish Top 25” not counting in Duos/Squads.

Creative

Billboards broken in islands that used Roboto.

Multi-selected items do not rotate properly on grid snap

Save the World

‘Weapons: Super Powers’ Quest doesn’t always progress.

Quest ‘Eliminate: Down with a Boom’ does not track Lobber eliminations.

‘Search and Rescue’ Quest missing Mission.

Certain new weapon perks are missing on new weapons.

B.A.S.E May not appear in the Trap Wheel

Mobile