Fortnite v12.10 patch notes
Gotta go fast.
A new Fortnite update is available, and this is another one that is designed to take care of some recurring bugs that have been impacting the community. Epic continues to be shy with patch notes, so, for now, we are stitching these ones together from the Community Trello.
v12.10 Patch Notes
- Sprint by default changed to On for all players.
- XP gain from XP Coins not appearing in the XP bar.
- Big Haul Glider variant may not unlock.
- Unable to close map with map input if bound to directional pad up.
- Teammate arrows flickering / temporarily disappearing in Team Rumble.
- Weak Point hits not registering when very close to them.
- Splitscreen: Player 1 interrupts Player 2’s trigger button action.
- Flair style of Y0ND3R incorrectly locked.
- (Save the World) Unable to collect items with the pickup key.
- (Save the World) Players may get stuck in the inventory menu.
- (Save the World) Controller inputs may not function correctly on Feedback/Reporting in the player menus.
- (Creative) The Class Selector Device will not work unless the volume is visible.
- (Mobile) Updating to latest patch.
- (Mobile) Map markers misaligned after zooming.
We will update this article with the full, official patch notes when Epic Games makes them available.