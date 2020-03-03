Fortnite v12.10 patch notes

A new Fortnite update is available, and this is another one that is designed to take care of some recurring bugs that have been impacting the community. Epic continues to be shy with patch notes, so, for now, we are stitching these ones together from the Community Trello.

Fortnite Status on Twitter In v12.10, the “Sprint by Default” setting has been changed to “On” for all players. If you’re having issues with sprinting, please navigate to your Game Settings and verify the “Sprint by Default” option is on your preferred setting. https://t.co/4sM8zNzeLt

v12.10 Patch Notes

Sprint by default changed to On for all players.

XP gain from XP Coins not appearing in the XP bar.

Big Haul Glider variant may not unlock.

Unable to close map with map input if bound to directional pad up.

Teammate arrows flickering / temporarily disappearing in Team Rumble.

Weak Point hits not registering when very close to them.

Splitscreen: Player 1 interrupts Player 2’s trigger button action.

Flair style of Y0ND3R incorrectly locked.

(Save the World) Unable to collect items with the pickup key.

(Save the World) Players may get stuck in the inventory menu.

(Save the World) Controller inputs may not function correctly on Feedback/Reporting in the player menus.

(Creative) The Class Selector Device will not work unless the volume is visible.

(Mobile) Updating to latest patch.

(Mobile) Map markers misaligned after zooming.

We will update this article with the full, official patch notes when Epic Games makes them available.