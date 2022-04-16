Fortnite X Marvel crossover comics to include free skins, pickaxe, and more

Back in February, it was announced that Fortnite would be getting a new crossover comic, this time with the popular Marvel brand, exciting long-time fans of the company. It was also revealed that buyers of the comics would get digital items included with each book.

Now, Marvel has revealed a few more details about each item. In order from the first comic to the last, players will receive an outfit, a wrap, a pickaxe, a spray, and a loading screen, depending on which issue they get. As previously announced, players who get their hands on all five comics and all five items will receive an extra bonus outfit.

Fortnite X Marvel is similar to the DC X Fortnite crossover comic that happened last year, which also saw each comic come with an exclusive digital skin and a bonus item for redeeming all of the codes.

Marvel also mentioned that some of these items will eventually become available in the Fortnite Item Shop, while others will remain exclusive to the comic books. However, the company failed to specifically say which items would be exclusive and which items wouldn’t.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know what each bonus Marvel item will actually be, which is by far the biggest question surrounding the bonus items at this time. With the first comic set to release in June, however, the chances are that it won’t be too long before we find out, as the items, or at least some of them, will probably get leaked beforehand.