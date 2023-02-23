Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure was just announced — and player reactions have been mixed

Developer Playground Games has made it official that the new DLC for Forza Horizon 5 will arrive on March 29. The DLC, titled Rally Adventure, will allow players to get down and dirty in some off-road races. The trailer shows off a new environment known as the “Sierra Nueva,” where racers can test their skills on rugged, earthy terrain. Along with fresh off-road races in both desert and tropical settings, a fresh selection of 10 new vehicles will be available for players to collect.

Seasoned racers will know that this isn’t the first time Playground Games has released DLC for Forza Horizon 5. Last year’s release of the Hot Wheels DLC allowed players to transform their racetrack into a toybox, adding a healthy dose of nostalgia to the game franchise.

While the Hot Wheels DLC earned generally positive reviews from players, who enjoyed the signature orange accents and over-the-top looped racetracks, the Rally Adventure DLC has yet to prove itself as an equal contender. Although some players have expressed their excitement about more rally-focused racing coming to the game others have shown disappointment with the choice to add another off-roading component, with some players even going so far as to express that they’ll be putting the game down for good.

As if FH5 didn't had any rally / offroad related stuff.

Unimpressive and very boring.

That it! The end of FH5 for me



Next..waiting for TDU Solar Crown. pic.twitter.com/1psATAc1Cq — Mandar Patankar (@price_is_king) February 23, 2023

Players have lamented that the decision to add another off-roading component for Horizon 5 feels predictable, with numerous critics left scratching their heads as to why Playground Games didn’t go a bit more innovative for this release. After all, we’ve previously seen them bring things like Lego cars to the game in Horizon 4 and many have been hoping we’d eventually go to a large city. On the surface, this seems a bit too much like the base game, which largely takes place in the wilds of Mexico. That said, not everyone is unhappy, with some even going so far as to call the frustrated voices “entitled.” Regardless of which side you fall on in this debate, Forza Horizon 5 is a great game and having more cars to drive around its world will always be a fun addition.