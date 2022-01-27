Four new Genshin Impact skins distributed to all players for free

Earlier this month, miHoYo announced that four characters would get new skins: Amber, Jean, Rosaria, and Mona. However, during this announcement, the Genshin Impact developer never revealed how players would get their hands on these new skins.

But in a surprise release, the skins were distributed to all players today, completely for free. As the skins were mandatory for players in the CN server, most assumed the skins would be released for free anyways. But it’s nice to finally get confirmation about that.

To claim the skins, you just need to head to your in-game mailbox and claim the skins. There are no quests, events, or other special hoops you need to jump through to claim these new skins. You’ll also have these skins later if you currently don’t own any of these characters.

Here are all of the free skins in-game:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The skins are mostly re-skins of the characters’ original skins, so some of the differences are not too noticeable. It’s still a free outfit, however, so there’s not much to complain about here.

Note: according to the in-game notice by miHoYo, if you do not own these characters or don’t claim the skins in time before Verison 2.5, you’ll still have the skins later. The skins will unlock automatically, so you don’t actually need to claim these skins in-game. However, to ensure you get these skins, it’s recommended you claim them anyways.