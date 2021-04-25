Genshin Impact dev miHoYo shares new gameplay footage of Azhdaha and Cryo Hypostasis

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo shared some brand new gameplay footage of bosses Azhdaha and Cryo Hypostasis on both Twitter and in its official blog. The snippets of gameplay featured in GIF form showcase the foes’ movement animation and special attacks. Both bosses will be available once Update 1.5 goes live on April 28.

The first fearsome beast is Azhdaha, which will be a weekly boss in the Trounce Domain Beneath the Dragon-Queller. This domain is unlocked after players complete Zhongli’s story quest “Historia Antiqua Chapter: Act II No Mere Stone.” The boss, codenamed Lord of Vishaps, is incredibly powerful and displaces huge chunks of rock into the air with a single pounce. It even has the ability to burrow underground to set up a surprise attack.

The second boss Cryo Hypostasis — codenamed Daleth — can be found in Dragonspine and is one of the elemental Hypostases. Unlike Azhdaha, Cryo Hypostatis is very difficult to read in combat because its attacks aren’t well telegraphed. Adding to that is its unpredictable ice powers and combat speed, which make it hard to counter.

Genshin Impact is out now for PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile. A PlayStation 5 version is set for release this spring and a Nintendo Switch version is also in development.