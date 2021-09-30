Genshin Impact devs miHoYo have plans to appease an angry playerbase

Genshin Impact developers miHoYo have plans to soothe the complaints of an angry playerbase. After the game was review bombed on Google and Apple stores due to play dissatisfaction with the reward for Genshin’s first birthday, the team has responded that changes are on the way.

The game, which reported earned $2 billion last year, caused some anger among players with birthday rewards that were considered a bit insipid given the title’s financial success. The review bombing also nuked the game’s score on mobile platforms, dropping from 4+ stars to 2.

Now, miHoYo says that plans are in place to bring more rewards to players for the first birthday celebrations as a way to say thank you for all the time spent in-game, and the support over the last year. Earlier today, many players logged on to discover free bundles of 400 Primogems and Gliders, the first of four bundles in total that will be coming their way. At the moment it is not known if these bundles are part of the celebration rewards or not.

The announcement for Genshin Impact’s 2.2 update also takes place on October 3, so they could have been tied to that. It is good to see that the developer is listening to the playerbase, as it would dbe a shame to mar the first anniversary celebrations with ill-will and disappointment from the players who have put so much into the game.