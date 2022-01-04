Genshin Impact: Image of Yae Miko Elemental Burst potentially leaked

Yae Miko is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, rumored to release in Version 2.5. Ahead of her release, an image leaked onto Twitter and Reddit has made waves, purportedly showing Yae Miko in her Elemental Burst.

5-star characters in Genshin Impact receive a special, short cinematic before using their Elemental Bursts. Yae Miko, a 5-star Electro Catalyst character, is seen summoning a familiar behind her while her eyes glow faintly. It’s unclear what exactly this means for her kit, but it certainly looks very cool.

Image via /r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks

In-game, Yae Miko played a major role in the story in reforming the Raiden Shogun and helping stop the Vision Hunt Decree. Miko oversees the Grand Narukami Shrine and is also the owner of the Yae Publishing House, giving her great prestige. She’s also an old friend of Zhongli and Raiden Shogun.

Genshin Impact Version 2.4 is slated to release on January 5, 2022, and will feature reruns for Xiao, Zhongli, and Ganyu. We’ll also see the release of a new playable character, Shenhe. Yae Miko is set to release on Version 2.5, which should release later next month. Remember, all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt until confirmed by miHoYo.