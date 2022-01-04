New Genshin Impact trailer features Shenhe laying the smackdown on a bunch of Hilichurls

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new trailer in the runup to the release of update 2.4. The new update, which drops on January 5, will introduce Shenhe, and she is the star of the show for the new character demo.

In the trailer, Shenhe steps in to help Chongyun just as he is about to be ambushed by a group of Hilichurls. Shenhe is a Cryo character armed with a Polearm, but she works best when paired up with other Cryo characters.

Shenhe’s Elemental Burst, Divine Maiden’s Deliverance, strips enemies of their resistance to both Cryo and Physical damage, while also dealing Cryo damage to any enemies caught in the area. She also possesses the Deific Embrace passive, which will grant a 10% Cryo bonus to any active character within the field created by Divine Maiden’s Deliverance.

In the trailer, Shenhe springs into action to defend Chongyun after he is attacked by Hilichurls, easily using her abilities and skill with the Polearm to wipe out the attacking creatures.

Shenhe’s banner will arrive in the game on January 5, and she will share a double banner with Xiao. Both characters will also have Chongyun, Ningguang, and Yunjin on their banners.