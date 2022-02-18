Genshin Impact leak reveals new playable character, Yelan

Genshin Impact 2.6 is getting a new playable character in Kamisato Ayato, but he’s not the only new character who will soon come to the game. Files from the 2.6 beta test revealed a new character coming to Genshin Impact soon, Yelan, who is suspected to be a Hydro Bow character.

This new leak comes from a prolific leaker in the community, Lumie, who posted images of Yelan on their Twitter account. While an official release date for Yelan has not been revealed, it appears she won’t appear in Version 2.6 and will instead come in Version 2.7.

In the leaked screenshot, Yelan is present with presumably a new 5-start weapon, the Kirin Bow or Qilin Horn. There isn’t any data on this weapon aside from its appearance, but the weapon is featured prominently with Yelan regardless.

As these are still leaks, and not much is known about Yelan, it’s important to remember all information about this character should be taken with a grain of salt until HoYoverse releases official information. Meanwhile, Version 2.5 brings a new playable character named Yae Miko to the game, and Version 2.6 will bring the highly anticipated Kamisato Ayato to the game as well.