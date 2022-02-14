Genshin Impact developer miHoYo rebrands as HoYoverse, will combine “games, anime, and other entertainment”

Genshin Impact is one of the biggest games in the world, so it only makes sense that developer miHoYo is looking to expand its reach into other media. As such, it’s rebranding itself as HoYoverse, reflecting its goal of creating “an immersive virtual world experience to players worldwide through a variety of entertainment services.”

That’s the description from HoYoverse’s official announcement. Co-founder and CEO Haoyu Cai explained that this mission will rely on tech like “artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and pipeline construction.” The goal of this expansion is “to create a vast and content-driven virtual world that integrates games, anime, and other diverse types of entertainment.” This also involves expanding the company’s offices around the world, including Los Angeles, Montreal, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo.

We already know that the Montreal office is making an open-world paranormal shooter, but studio expansions certainly open the door for more stuff to be created. HoYoverse, née miHOYo, has already dabbled in areas like anime, manga, music, and even desktop apps. HoYoverse looks to bring all of those together in the aforementioned “immersive virtual world experience.”

As for Genshin Impact specifically, the new content just keeps on coming. We can show you where to get Luminescent Spine and Dead Ley Line Branches if you need help tracking down more crafting materials. As of the time of this writing, it’s also Alcor captain Beidou’s birthday.