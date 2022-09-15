Genshin Impact leak suggests Kusanali will be a support character

We’ve already spent some time with the Dendro Archon in the Genshin Impact Archon Quest, and like every Archon in the game, she’ll soon be playable and available for players to pull for their accounts. Archons are well-hyped characters in the game due to their immense power, and each Archon historically has altered the meta of the game in some way.

Kusanali, the Dendro Archon featured in the most recent update, will be the next playable Archon character. Leaks have already come out suggesting how Kusanali may function, and it looks like that Kusanali will be a support character.

This leak comes from the leaker @hxg_diluc on Twitter, who stated that “Kusanali will be a support in C0.” While the details of this leak are quite vague, this does suggest that Kusanali will potentially have DPS potential at higher constellations. Older 5-star Support character like Kazuha and Raiden Shogun also has immense DPS capabilities at higher constellations, so Kusanali may follow suit.

Dendro Archon is a support in C0 — 🍁(Waiting for Dentro Archon and Wanderer) (@hxg_diluc) September 14, 2022

Archon characters historically function as Support characters, with Venti, Zhongli, and Raiden Shogun acting as Supports. It’s unknown what kind of Support role Kusanali will fill, as there are numerous roles like shielder, healer, or battery that Kusanali can fill. More likely is that Kusanali will buff the Elemental Mastery of Dendro characters, as most Dendro characters rely on Elemental Mastery for their damage.

Regardless, Kusanali will likely be a strong character, as most Archon characters traditionally are. We’ll keep you updated with the latest Kusanali news as it comes.