Genshin Impact fan recreates characters in Tower of Fantasy

There’s no getting around it: Tower of Fantasy and Genshin Impact look alike. While Tower of Fantasy has plenty of playable characters of its own, you can also customize your avatar to your liking. One creator has taken that option to its logical conclusion.

YouTube channel ON Game has released a video humorously titled “Tower of Fantasy but Genshin Impact,” and it does exactly what the title says. Over the course of roughly two minutes, the video shows excellent recreations of Genshin Impact characters like Bennett, Childe, Chongyun, and more. As an extra joke, it ends with a comparison shot of Tower of Fantasy’s Mi-A and Genshin Impact’s Paimon — both are short, fairy-like characters. ON Game should make a sequel video when the Sumeru characters arrive in Genshin version 3.0 later this year.

ON Game played the original Chinese version of Tower of Fantasy to create this video, but the game’s western release date is just around the corner. Tower of Fantasy comes to iOS, Android, and PCs in the West on Wednesday, August 10. Those looking to score some bonuses ahead of launch can still pre-register to get them. Doing so before launch nets you several in-game resources, the number of which will increase the more people sign up.

As for Genshin Impact, the aforementioned 3.0 update is the biggest thing on the horizon. The Sumeru region has new environments like rain forests and sand dunes to explore, and it’s also home to the Dendro element, which is tied to the quality of wisdom. This will allow for new elemental reactions, which can of course be wielded by new characters (who’ve already been the subject of a whitewashing controversy).

Version 3.0 is due this fall, but we’ll see at least version 2.8 before then. A new Yoimiya banner featuring Bennett, Yun Jin, and Xinyan was recently revealed.