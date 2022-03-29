Genshin Impact Teyvat Times returns, treating fans to insider info and statistics

Genshin Impact’s Teyvat Times newsletter is making a triumphant return, bringing fans an inside look at tons of fun statistics and information about the game. The Teyvat Times are a newsletter that provides some silly tidbits about player actions, such as how many of Timmie’s birds have players killed. It was a popular feature that fans enjoyed, and now, it’s back.

Today’s feature of the Teyvat Times had lots to do about the game’s housing feature, and gave fans a look at some of the craziest statistics regarding the Serenitea Pot. The newsletter revealed players create over 5 million furnishings a day, and revealed a player who collected over 20,000 pieces of wood in a single day.

The letter also revealed that there were many players who tried to sneak into the newest continent, Inazuma. While typically, you can only enter Inazuma after beating a story quest, you can technically create an ice bridge to make it to Inazuma.

The Teyvat Times are likely to stay, with the title of the newsletter indicating that this was the first volume in many to come. To check out the full Teyvat Times post, you can head over to Genshin Impact’s official Twitter page and read it there.