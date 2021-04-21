How to get the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact, and what it does

In Genshin Impact 1.5, players will get access to the Serenitea Pot. This magical device is used by Adepti to create their own realms, and players will be able to use it to build a home in Genshin Impact.

The realm can be filled up with houses, buildings, and rooms to your liking, and they can all be furnished using items in the game.

How to get the Serenitea Pot

Players will need to be Adventure Rank 35 or higher to get the Serenitea Pot. The will need to complete the “A Pot to Call Home” quest to get the Serenitea Pot gadget. They will need to have progressed the story to the Archon Quest, Chapter 1: A New Star Approaches mission.

How to use the Serenitea Pot

Travelers can go to Inventory > Gadgets to use and summon the Serenitea Pot. Interact with it to enter the realm within. When inside the realm, use and summon the Serenitea Pot again and interact with it to leave the Serenitea Pot.

Travelers can also open the Map, switch to the Teyvat world map from the bottom-right corner, and use a Teleport Waypoint or Statue of The Seven to leave the Serenitea Pot.

Choosing your Realm layout

When you first enter the Serenitea Pot, you will be able to choose from three different Realm layouts. You can then build inside that realm in whatever manner you please.

As you craft furnishings and your Trust Rank with the tea spirit increases, you will unlock other realm areas as well as the two other realm layouts.

After unlocking new realm layouts, Travelers can switch between them and decorate them.

How to build Furnishings

You can obtain Furnishing Blueprints by increasing your Trust Rank, completing the Adeptal Mirror, and participating in events. Besides this, you can exchange for Furnishing Blueprints in the Realm Depot or from the Teapot Traveling Salesman.

After getting and learning Furnishing Blueprints, you can interact with the teapot spirit to craft furnishings. You can cut down trees, collect ore and plants, and craft fabric and dye at the teapot spirit’s location to obtain more materials for crafting furnishings.

What is Trust Rank?

The first time you craft and obtain a furnishing, you will earn Trust. Accumulate Trust to increase your Trust Rank. As you increase your Trust Rank, you will unlock more new features for the Serenitea Pot and earn various rewards.