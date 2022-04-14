Genshin Impact Version 2.6 leak reveals full Kamisato Ayaka banner

Kamisato Ayaka is coming in the second half of Genshin Impact Version 2.6, and we got a leak that reveals which 4-star characters will be joining her. Every patch cycle of Genshin Impact features two halves of character event banners, and the second half of the update will allow players to pull for the extremely powerful Cryo sword user.

Kamisato Ayaka will be joined by the 4-star characters Rosaria, Sayu, and Razor. Rosaria is a Cryo Polearm character who excels in dealing sub-DPS damage, while Sayu is an Anemo Claymore user who heals her team while dealing some damage on the side. Finally, Razor is an Electro Claymore user who functions as a main DPS.

The leak also revealed the featured weapon banner, which will feature the Mistsplitter Reforged and The Unforged. The Mistsplitter Reforged is a 5-star Sword while The Unforged is a 5-star Claymore. Both are powerful assets to add to your team and can turn any of your DPS characters into a damage-dealing machine.

This leak comes from a datamine posted onto the leaks subreddit, /r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks, by the user G4kky. While this leaker has a reliable track record, it’s important to take any leak with a grain of salt. Plan accordingly, and wait for the official announcement before coming to any conclusions.