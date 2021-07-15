Genshin Impact – Mistsplitter Reforged – how to get it, Stats and Ascension Materials
Parting mists.
The Mistsplitter Reforged is an upcoming Sword in Genshin Impact. The sword is rumored to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.0. It can provide an elemental buff that will stack, increasing damage output for the character who wields it.
This is a five-star sword that will be obtainable through the Wish system only.
Freedom Sworn Stats
- Rarity – 5 Stars
- ATK – 48 at base level
- Secondary Stat – Crit Damage
- Secondary Stat level – 9.6
- Mistsplitter’s Edge – Gain a 12% Elemental damage bonus for all elements and receive the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem. At stack level 1/2/3. the Mistsplitter’s Emblem provides a 8/16/28% Elemental damage bonus for the character’s Elemental type. The character will obtain 1 stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem in each of the following scenarios. Normal attack deals Elemental damage (stack lasts 5 seconds), casting Elemental Burst (stack lasts 10 seconds), Enery is less than 100% (stack dissappears when Energy is full).
Ascension Materials
To upgrade the Summit Shaper, you will need the following Materials:
|Level 20
|Coral Branch of a Distant Sea x5, Chaos Gear x5, Old Handguard x3
|Level 40
|Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea x5, Chaos Gear x18, Old Handguard x12
|Level 50
|Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea x9, Chaos Axis x9, Kageuchi Handguard x9
|Level 60
|Jade Branch of a Distant Sea x5, Chaos Axis x18, Kageuchi Handguard x14
|Level 70
|Jade Branch of a Distant Sea x9, Chaos Oculus x14, Famed Handguard x9
|Level 80
|Golden Branch of a Distant Sea x6, Chaos Oculus x27, Famed Handguard x18