Genshin Impact’s official Twitter beats the leakers by showing off Yoimiya and Sayu

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account has gotten ahead of the leakers for once by revealing images of upcoming character Sayu. Both characters had been somewhat hinted at through leaks in the past, but this is the first time the official accounts have tweeted any images of the upcoming characters.

Yoimiya is the owner of the Naganohara Fireworks and is a 5 Star Pyro character who uses a bow, while Sayu is a 4 Star Anemo user but their artwork did not give away what weapon they might use. She is described as Shiyuumatsu-Ban’s Resident Ninja, however.

Are you in a hurry to find Sayu? She is usually hiding in the trees in the afternoons. I have my own ways of finding her, so let me know if you need help. —Kamisato Ayato



◆ Sayu ‧ Mujina Ninja

◆ Shiyuumatsu-Ban's Resident Ninja

◆ Anemo

◆ Nyctereutes Minor#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NW9uTDZlNq — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

The account also tweeted new artwork for 5 Star Kazuha, a new Anemo sword user who will be coming in update 1.6, and the upcoming 5 Star Cryo user Ayaka. While miYoHo is perfectly happy to show off the new characters, they stopped short at giving a concrete release date for any of them. Kazuha is thought to be arriving in the game after the upcoming return of Klee on the next Banner that will launch on June 9, but there is little known about the release dates for the others.

Yoimiya ‧ Frolicking Flames



Owner of Naganohara Fireworks#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/vqqpz8dcWo — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Genshin Impact’s 1.6 update will be arriving on June 9, introduced new summer events, outfits for Barbara and Jean, and a new boss fight that will see players taking on a strange puppet.