Genshin Impact 1.6 – Release date, content, new characters, leaks, and rumors

As always, the Genshin Impact community is hungry for news and rumors about the smash-hit RPG. In this article, we will be collecting all the information that we can find about the game.

This will be a list of rumors, leaks, and generally unconfirmed information, so keep that in mind when reading.

When will 1.6 release?

The currently release date for Genshin Impact 1.6 is June 9, if miYoHo continues to follow their 6 week cycle.

Leaks and Rumors

New Characters

There have been two leaked characters for Genshin Impact 1.6, Yoimiya, and Kazuha. Yoimiya is a Five Star Pyro Bow character, while Kazuha is a Five-Star Anemo Sword character.

Because both the character that appear to be coming in 1.6 are Five Stars, this seems to indicate that their will be no returning Five Star Banner, so if you were waiting on Albedo if looks like you will be waiting for a little while longer.

Will Inazuma finally arrive?

The usual leaks are flying around that Inazuma will finally be arriving in 1.6, but it feels like this rumor has been kept alive since the game launched. There is little reason to believe that it will arrive in 1.6, no matter what the clout chasers are claiming.

Make sure to check back regularly for further updates on any Genshin Impact 1.6 news, leaks, and rumors that are doing the rounds.