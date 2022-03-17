Get a Doctor Who Tardis Spray in Fortnite for a limited time

Allonsy! Doctor Who has made its way to Fortnite with a spray that will only be available for the next week. Allonsy! Doctor Who has made its way to Fortnite with a spray that will only be available for the next week.

As reported from a Fortnite news account by the name of iFireMonkey, players will be able to obtain a spray based on Doctor Who’s iconic time-traveling phone booth. A creative map in the game called “Tardis Landing Site Map” is now available, which will allow players to earn the spray by collecting four shards. The map code for the Tardis Landing Site Map is “3610-1396-4646.”

🌌 Doctor Who x Fortnite 🌌



Doctor Who – Tardis Landing Site

Explore new adventures from within the Who-niverse.

Creative Map: 3610-1396-4646



Created by @quantumbuilds pic.twitter.com/zUVMVPrXnH — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 17, 2022

If you are not interested in participating, there is another option to get the spray. By going to the Epic Games Store website, you can redeem the code “JFCXK-HCJ5U-A2946-5DZBK,” and you will receive the spray through all the platforms your Epic account is linked with.

The Doctor Who spray can be used up to five million times, so while it is not unlimited, you shouldn’t be worried about it going any time soon. The spray will be available until March 24 at 8 pm EST.

As of now, there is no news as to whether or not there will be any other Doctor Who collaborations in Fortnite, but Season 1 of Chapter 3 does end in a few days, and we still have no idea what will come of Season 2.