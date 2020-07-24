Ghost of Tsushima becomes PS4’s fastest selling first-party original IP debut

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima has been announced as the fast-selling original IP debut for the PlayStation 4, with over 2.4 million copies sold over its first three days of release worldwide.

After PlayStation’s Twitter account broke the news, Sucker Punch replied, “We are so appreciative of everyone who contributed to such an amazing launch for Ghost of Tsushima.” The previous record holder of this marking was Horizon Zero Dawn, which sold 2.6 million copies over 2 weeks.

With Ghost of Tsushima‘s latest achievement, this makes two exclusive games in two months, for PlayStation, that broke fastest-selling records. Last month, The Last of Us Part II became the fastest-selling exclusive, with four million copies sold in three days. As for Sucker Punch, the samurai slasher has become the fastest-selling title in its history. Their first PS4 title, Infamous: Second Son, sold over one million copies after nine days of release.