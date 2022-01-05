Ghost of Tsushima sales push past 8 million units

Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch’s latest intellectual property, adds yet another notch to the string of modern PlayStation-exclusive success stories. In under two years, it has a reached a major milestone, placing it alongside the likes of Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Ghost of Tsushima has sold over 8 million units since its July 2020 launch. The news comes via Sony’s 2022 CES press conference, during which the company divulged its sales figures as a means of communicating the impact of PlayStation Studios brands.

The last official Ghost of Tsushima sales figures were revealed November 2020. By that point, the open world samurai title had sold an impressive 5 million copies. Considering how important the first few months are for a game’s lifetime sales, it’s noteworthy that it pushed another 3 million in the past 14 months.

Of course, these figures are at least partially influenced by two factors. Last year saw the release of the Iki Island expansion alongside a PlayStation 5 Director’s Cut. It’s safe to say that launching new content in addition to an enhanced version for Sony’s shiny new console contributed to a surge in interest. Regardless of the circumstances, Ghost of Tsushima may pave the way for an even more successful sequel.