Give Genji some emotional healing in the release trailer for Overwatch 2’s Loverwatch

Love is in the air this week, and Overwatch 2 is not letting this chance go to waste. Blizzard has upped the stakes for their Valentine’s Day festivities in the game, including creating an entirely new experience for players to fulfill their wildest Overwatch romance desires. Loverwatch, a fun dating sim game, launches today with an endearing trailer full of cliche romance game laughs.

Loverwatch is a text-based browser game in which players try to find love with either Genji or Mercy. While the idea is completely absurd, Overwatch 2 has seemingly confirmed that savvy players who manage to discover the secrets of the game will unlock an in-game highlight introduction.

The experience is slightly laggy at the moment, but all the things to love about romance games are here in some form. Most of the game sees you having conversations with either of the two characters in order to create everlasting love. It is not a secret that Overwatch romance fantasies spread across the internet and sent many to horny jail.

Overwatch 2 also has a new limited-time event in-game called Love of Geometry. This mode pits cupid Hanzos against each other in a deathmatch that also brings back his old Scatter Arrow ability and promises a special themed version of his Dragonstrike ultimate ability. If you find the new Hanzo skin endearing, you can also purchase it in the shop along with a few other festive goodies.

The fun lasts until February 28, so get out there and fall in love all over again. Overwatch has just started Season 3, and Blizzard looks to be attempting to earn the devotion of fans by giving them what they want this year.