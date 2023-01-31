Overwatch 2 is taking the first step to be more rewarding, with free Credits and cheaper skins in Season 3

In a blog post looking over what happened during Season 2 of Overwatch 2, Blizzard has started to announce changes to accommodate one of the game’s biggest complaints from players, which is it not being rewarding enough. When Season 3 kicks off next week, Overwatch Credits are returning to the game, formerly named Legacy Credits, and they will be earnable by all players, whether you buy the battle pass or not. Free players can earn up to 1,500 Overwatch Credits within the season, with premium battle pass users getting an extra 500.

Alongside the move to give players a chance at free currency, the price of skins is dropping in the shop as well. The standard price of legendary skins in the future will be 1,500 Overwatch Coins or Credits. Meaning you can earn yourself one free legendary skin just by playing the game next season. However, the wording used in the blog post might indicate that new skins that are put on sale will only be earnable with Coins, which is the paid-for currency, so the free rewards are older skins that have been in the game previously. Regardless if that is the case, we are glad to see this change made.

Adding on to the news about skins, any epic or legendary skin that used to be exclusive to an annual event will be available when Season 3 starts at all times. You no longer have to wait for the Halloween Terror event to get Witch Mercy or Archives for the older lore skins. If there are any event skins from the past you missed, you can save up your Credits and get them for free.

The blog stated that this is just the start of Blizzard’s mission to make Overwatch 2 feel more rewarding for players. They also promised incoming new events coming in will have new content for everyone, a rework of the on-fire system, and a tease at a new feature that will go deeper into how well you master your heroes. After Season 2 was a big sore spot for many players, it is nice to see positive steps in rewards being made to join the competitive and matchmaking fixes planned for the game’s future.