How to play Loverwatch in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is running its first-ever spin-off game, Loverwatch: Lovers Never Die to celebrate Valentine’s Day. This text-based dating sim is something that anyone who gets very enamored with the game’s heroes will definitely want to give a try. Here is how to play Overwatch 2’s special Loverwatch game.

How to get to play the Loverwatch dating sim in Overwatch 2

There is not really anything special you need to play Loverwatch: Lovers Never Die. This is a small free-to-play title you can access by going to the Overwatch website. When you go here, make sure you are signed in to your Battle.net account in the top right corner of the page, as completing this game is supposed to give you some kind of reward in Overwatch 2. When ready, press the play button and enjoy this little spin-off.

Loverwatch is a big departure from what you know about Overwatch 2. There is no shooting or capturing objectives. Instead, this is a very meta dating sim, similar to something like Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim. In this game, you play as yourself as you go down story routes where you try to romance either Genji or Mercy. Depending on the choices you choose, you can have meaningful conversations with these two characters or the game itself that truly destroy the fourth wall.

Loverwatch is just a small and non-canon way to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. It was made by a few smaller teams outside of Blizzard, although it is an official game alongside its event coverage in Overwatch 2. Starting on Valentine’s Day itself, there will be a Cupid Hanzo skin in the shop you can buy. Hanzo does appear as Cupid in this game as he helps you win the heart of the route you choose.