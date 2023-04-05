How Old is Freya in God Of War

Freya is a famous character in the game God of War and God of War: Ragnarok, inspired by the Norse goddess of the same name. Freya’s portrayal in the game made her character not only known, but loved by the fans of the franchise all together. If you’re one of those fans and want to know more about this goddess, including her age, here is a small fact you might want to know about Freya.

What is Freya’s age in God of War?

In the God of War 2018 game, Freya was introduced to us, though her age was not specifically indicated in the game. It is, however, confirmed that she is centuries old because, in the game, we hear Baldur (the son of Freya and Odin) say that it’s been “at least 100 years” since they’ve last seen each other.

There is also the fact that Freya fought in the Aesir-Vanir war that lasted for centuries, and that was even before Freya decided to marry Odin in order to obtain peace in her realm.

Despite being over hundreds of years old, Freya still looks like a very able and fit woman that’s in her mid to late 30s. Plus, compared to other characters in the show, like Odin, Mimir, and even Kratos, Freya looks much younger than any of these characters, suggesting that they lived a longer life than her.

Freya’s Age in Norse Mythology

If you are, however, curious if Freya’s age is loyal to its source material in the old Nordic mythology, the answer is close enough. Every mythological deity is described to be immortal and sometimes older than time itself, and Norse mythological gods and goddesses are no exception, so Freya is depicted with no conventional age.

However, mythology experts have tried to track the lifespan of when Freya first appeared in old writings until the very last time she was mentioned in canonical Nordic writings. They estimated her lifespan to be around 1,200 to 1,300 years old.