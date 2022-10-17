Gotham Knights glide into Minecraft in a new Batman-inspired DLC pack

Minecraft Live 2022 has aired, and as you can imagine, the livestream was packed with tons of information about what’s coming to the voxel block-building game. DC Comic fans ought to be excited for one particular addition.

A Batman DLC pack is headed to Minecraft, and a Twitter promo image gives us a glimpse of all the characters we can expect to see in action. The team of heroes consists of Batman himself, alongside the Arkham Knight, Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood. Anyone anticipating the upcoming release of Gotham Knights will notice that those last four caped crusaders are the same ones coming to that game. As for villains, the Batman pack features the Joker, Mr. Freeze, the Penguin, Firefly, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Clayface. That’s 13 characters altogether, a nice baker’s dozen for Batman fans.

Gotham City is in trouble but have no fear – @Batman is here!



Fly through the night as the Caped Crusader and save the city from Harley Quinn, The Joker, The Penguin, and more dastardly Super-Villains from the DC universe. DLC pack coming October 18! #MinecraftLive pic.twitter.com/tErfuEOGPw — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 15, 2022

The Batman pack will be available in Minecraft starting October 18. No pricing was announced, but prices have been consistent across the themed packs that Mojang has been putting out: both the SpongeBob SquarePants and Buzz Lightyear DLC packs were set at 1,340 Minecraft coins. We can also look to those for an idea of the missions we can expect from Batman, as both previous packs brought a series of themed adventures. Beyond the paid pack, there’s a free Dark Knight cap that anyone can grab for free and use in the character creator right now.

Another big part of Minecraft Live was the reveal of version 1.20. Highlights of the upcoming update include a set of new diverse starting skins, bamboo materials, hanging signs, chiseled bookshelves, and a camel mob. Update 1.20 currently has no special name or release date.

Gotham Knights, however, does. If the Batman pack has you excited, then you’ll want to know that Gotham Knights releases on October 21. The comic co-op game is headed to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.