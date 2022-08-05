Grand Theft Auto 6 fan poll asks about seeing Vice City in the past, present, or future

The development of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been “well under way” for a while now, and we’re starting to hear reports about what the next big Rockstar game entails. The early buzz has fans excited, but it also has them thinking about the setting of the sixth numbered game. As with any video game fan base, there are lots of opinions.

ResetEra forum user T002 Tyrant created a poll to ask Grand Theft Auto fans when they’d like to see the new game set. The options are past, present, future, and other. As of the time of this writing, the present day is winning by a good margin, with nearly half of all votes. Several replies say that their reason for choosing the present day was the sheer number of strange events happening in today’s world, many of which are ripe for skewering with the satire that GTA is known for.

This time period poll didn’t just come out of the blue though. GTA 6 will reportedly have a female protagonist as part of a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired duo, and the game is said to be set in a fictionalized Miami. GTA: Vice City had this same geographical setting, though it took place during the 80s cocaine heyday. If we are indeed going back to Vice City, the question then arises if we should do so today or rewind to the same 80s aesthetic. ResetEra responder Vex contemplates taking the game back even further, perhaps setting it in the 70s. Fellow forum member Jawmuncher would like to see it shifted in the other direction, with a 90s getup.

Of course, there’s also a question of when Grand Theft Auto 6 will actually arrive. Some analysts predict a release date as early as 2023. For reference, fiscal year 2024 runs from April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024. That’s being viewed as the potential launch window by many people.