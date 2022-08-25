Grand Theft Auto Online adds new Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody, lost weed in weekly update

One reason why Grand Theft Auto Online makes the list of the best open-world games is its constant stream of new content. Each week, Rockstar pumps out new stuff with regular updates. Often, these include new vehicles and side activities, and that’s exactly what GTA Online players are getting for the week of August 25.

The highlight of this week’s new additions is the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody. As the Rockstar blog post explains, you can grab a Grotti Brioso 300 from Benny’s Original Motor Works and get it upgraded to the Widebody model (the same one you see at the top of this article). The Widebody offers “a range of unique mods and customization option,” according to Rockstar.

As you might expect, there are plenty of other cars available in GTA Online with this update too. Premium Deluxe Motorsport is currently offering the Bravado Buffalo STX in metallic bright green, the Lampadati Michelli GT in classic red, the Ocelot Jugular in classic garnet red, a classic bright green Benefactor Schwartzer, and a Vapid Dominator ASP. Meanwhile, Luxury Autos Showroom has the pearlescent red Benefactor LM87 and the pearlescent bright green Lampadati Corsita. There’s always a lot of love for cars in these updates — the previous one introduced the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 muscle car.

That previous update also sprinkled some collectibles across the map, and this week’s does the same thing. Lamar’s cannabis business hit a snag, and now there are 100 bags of LD Organics to find in Los Santos. You’ll earn GTA$ and RP for each one you find, and if you manage to track down all 100 bags, then you’ll get a big GTA$ bonus and some special LD Organics merch.

Lastly, there’s a Sprunk-versus-eCola competition going on, and you can vote for your favorite by joining its respective Social Club and drinking the soda in-game. Each one you chug counts as a vote, and you can vote as many times as you want. Buying branded bodysuits for either drink also counts as a vote. The results will be declared on September 14, and everyone on the winning team will get a branded hat, parachute bag, and varsity jacket. On top of that, anyone who logged in during the event will receive 300K GTA$. Everybody wins!