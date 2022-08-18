GTA Online weekly update adds Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 muscle car, smuggled loot, and more

Grand Theft Auto Online is one of the best open world experiences you can have these days, and that’s largely due to its weekly updates. For the week of August 18, that content includes a swanky new car, a smuggling plane, and more vehicle showcases.

The Rockstar blog post shines the spotlight on the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 for this week’s update. “The 2000s didn’t give us much except disillusionment,” it reads, starting on a rather dour note. “But for those who remember, they also gave us the high-performance ZZ-8, the greatest model in the Ruiner lineage.” As of the update, the Ruiner can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

The post details a lot of other cars you can also pick up now, with five models on display at Premium Deluxe Motorsport. Making its Grand Theft Auto Online debut is the classic red Vapid Speedo. The other four are the saddle brown Weeny Dynasty, metallic cast iron silver Vulcar Fagaola, olive green Karin Sultan, and metallic race yellow DeClasse Impaler. Meanwhile, the Luxury Autos Showroom has an Ocelot Pariah for half off, in addition to the new Imponte Ruiner. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players can also visit Hao to test drive the Übermacht Sentinel XS.

As for vehicles in the sky, a smuggler plane can be seen flying over Los Santos periodically. If it goes down, you can head to the crash site to take all the loot for yourself. Someone has “stowed smuggler caches in remote areas of Southern San Andreas,” so there’s a lot of good stuff to snag.

GTA Online gets weekly updates, but mid-July also saw the addition of the Criminal Enterprise expansion, which added a number of new vehicles and missions. For those interested in completing those new missions, we can lend a hand. We have guides on how to complete Bar Resupply as well as every step of the lengthy Operation Paper Trail.