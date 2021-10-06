Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy is seemingly found within the Rockstar Launcher update

Twitter user Ben, specializing in news related to Rockstar Games, found more evidence for the unannounced Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy. Ben discovered open slots for Grand Theft Auto III, San Andreas, and Vice City on the Unreal Engine within the files of the Rockstar Launcher store, and points out that these slots have been in the Rockstar Launcher since the website’s September update.

The Rockstar Launcher, a windows desktop application, is a storefront that sells some of the biggest Rockstar titles, including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Bully. Users can only access the store if they have a Rockstar Games Social Club.

It seems the new Rockstar Launcher update from today has began preparing for the new remasters for the GTA Trilogy. pic.twitter.com/qgqu9aegdL — Ben (@videotech_) October 5, 2021

Fun Fact: These strings have been in the Rockstar Launcher since early September. It's quite surprising no one looked.



Before RDR2 released for PC I preciously remember Rockstar adding a new spot so that's why I checked the update from today. It definitely surprised me, lol. pic.twitter.com/OUDpHcv6S1 — Ben (@videotech_) October 5, 2021

This backend listing is the latest piece of information that hints at an upcoming release of a GTA Remaster collection. In August 2021, Kotaku reported that a remaster for GTA III, San Andreas, and Vice City are coming and will release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch. The remaster trilogy was later discovered on Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee in September 2021.

When it comes to Grand Theft Auto, Rocksteady has primarily focused on re-releasing GTA V on as many platforms as possible. With the fifth entry in the franchise getting so many re-releases, it was only fair for the other popular titles in the series to get re-releases.