Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, Minecraft, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass in November

Xbox announced its November lineup for Xbox Game Pass via a blog post earlier this morning. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, Minecraft, and Forza Horizon 5 are among the headlining titles this month.

Xbox confirmed the following titles would join Game Pass throughout the month of November:

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions – PC – November 2

Unpacking – Cloud, console, PC – November 2

It Takes Two – Cloud, console, PC – November 4

Kill It with Fire – Cloud, console, PC – November 4

Football Manager 2022 – PC – November 9

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition – Cloud, console, PC – November 9

Forza Horizon 5 – Cloud, console, PC – November 9

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition – Console – November 11

One Step from Eden – Console, PC – November 11

Minecraft’s debut on Game Pass PC is particularly notable, given the game is among the most prominent PC titles out there. The inclusion of both Java and Bedrock Editions also seemingly addresses an issue that plagues Minecraft on PC: There are two different versions that are not compatible with one another.

Image via Xbox

It’s also worth noting that while Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition was previously confirmed to join Xbox Game Pass, today’s announcement officially confirmed that it’s only coming to Game Pass on consoles; PC players will have to buy the collection at full price if they wish to play San Andreas remastered.

Xbox also announced that the following games would be leaving Game Pass on November 15: