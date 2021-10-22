Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition listing on Rockstar Store reveals release date [Updated]

Update October 22, 8:19 AM CT: Rockstar Games has now officially confirmed the details regarding the upcoming trilogy on Twitter along with a comparison trailer.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition



Coming November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/sVYRq0sqVe pic.twitter.com/rVGIXjOXfW — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 22, 2021

Original: Rockstar Games has inadvertently unveiled the release date for the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy through its official website ahead of an official announcement coming later today. The page for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has listed pre-orders for all platforms showing a November 11 digital release date with the physical edition slated for December 7. PC users buying the collection from the Rockstar Store get a discount, which expires January 16.

Releasing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the collection compiles Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Rockstar Games promises a range of visual enhancements ranging from higher resolution textures and improved draw distances to a brand new lighting solution. The trilogy will also have a targeting system and controls taken from Grand Theft Auto V in an attempt to modernize the gameplay experience.

Listing enhancements such as these doesn’t quantify just how significant the end-result will be for the consumer. With that said, it’s safe to say there will be a noticeable upgrade considering the leaked system requirements are now listed on Rockstar’s site. The PC system requirements, which are much heavier than Grand Theft Auto 5, suggest significant work was done on the collection.