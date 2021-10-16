Grand Theft Auto Trilogy leak reveals possible PC requirements

The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy was revealed earlier this month for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. While we don’t know how expansive the remastering effort will be, a recent leak detailing the PC system requirements might give us some idea.

Online user alloc8or posted the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy’s supposed minimum and recommended system requirements on the GTA Forums. While this comment was posted without context, other users within the forum corroborate alloc8or’s legitimacy, stating he has leaked previous info on the GTA Trilogy before it was officially announced.

The minimum system requirements list an Intel Core i5-2700K or AMD FX-6300 CPU. On the GPU side, users are looking at a 2GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or 3GB AMD Radeon R9 280. PC users need 8GB RAM and 45GB of storage space.

Looking at the recommended requirements, the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy asks for an Intel Core i7-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600. The recommend GPU’s include the 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or 4GB AMD Radeon RX 570. Users should have 16GB of RAM and 45GB of storage space.

If these leaked requirements turn out to be true, the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy is heavier on PC’s than Grand Theft Auto 5. This might suggest either poor optimization or a more significant visual upgrade than fans might have expected.