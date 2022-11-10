Greavard gets a bone-chilling evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just around the corner, some Poké-fans have allegedly managed to get their hands on the rom of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and are doling out information as quickly as they can upload the screenshots. One leak from these community members shows that Greavard is getting a well-deserved evolution in the upcoming title, and it may have a bone to pick with a few of your Pokémon.

The new evolution of Greavard is called Houndstone, a ghost-type Pokémon seemingly made entirely of bone with a small tombstone on the top of its skull. Ghost-type Pokémon have two primary weaknesses — Dark and other Ghost types, meaning this undead canine will fare best in your party when away from other Houndstones.

The leaked data doesn’t offer much beyond its type, and that its a Greavard evolution. How the evolution occurs, whether it can be found in the wild, and even its baseline stats are all currently a mystery until Pokémon Scarlet and Violet officially release. While users can infer certain qualities based on its type, such as default moveset, drawing conclusive data is difficult at this point in time.

It’s worth noting that, as with all purported leaks and rumors, that these images and statements shouldn’t be presumed as true by default. While many of them appear legitimate, some Poké-fans enjoy misleading other fans, or trolling, especially when the release date is so near. Unless either Nintendo or The Pokémon Company make an official statement validating the leaks, or the title itself comes out allowing users to verify the data themselves, take all leaks with a grain of salt.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to release on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.