Grid Legends will launch in February 2022 — against Elden Ring

Grid Legends, the latest entry in Codemasters’ racing game series, will launch on February 25, 2022 — the same day as FromSoftware’s highly anticipated Elden Ring — announced the developer on Friday. The announcement came during the title’s gameplay reveal, which debuted on the game’s official YouTube channel the same day.

The gameplay reveal showcased high-speed races, new locations, and the Race Creator mode, which can be used to create all sorts of unique events. One such event depicted a big-rig semi-truck racing against multiple Volkswagen Beetles through the rain-soaked streets of London.

“Using Grid Legends’ Race Creator, you can […] rip up the rulebook of racing and design something you couldn’t play anywhere else,” said Codemasters in a PlayStation blog post accompanying Friday’s announcement. The developer also unveiled multiple preorder bonuses, consisting of exclusive cars, events, icons, liveries, and banners.

Grid Legends was announced during EA Play Live 2021, and unlike previous games in the Grid series, it has a greater focus on story. Ncuti Gatwa, known for his role in the Netflix original series Sex Education, is set to star in the game’s story mode.

Grid Legends is the latest video game to set its sights on February 2022. Dying Light 2, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen are all launching in the weeks leading up to Grid Legends, while the long-anticipated Elden Ring is set to launch on the exact same day as Codemasters’ new title.