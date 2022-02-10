Grounded hits 10 million players, celebrates with free Steam weekend and dynamic Xbox background

Shrunk-down survival game Grounded has been doing quite well for itself. Developer Obsidian just announced that 10 million players have picked up the game. It’s a strong number, but it’s even more impressive when you consider that the game is still in early access on Xbox and PC.

Director Adam Brennecke and some other team members recorded a quick thank-you video for the fans, reminding them that Grounded’s full 1.0 release is coming “later this year.” Brennecke also reveals that the game will have have a free weekend on Steam “soon.” We don’t know quite when it’ll happen, but it’s sure to increase the player account even more when it does.

Obsidian is also thanking fans with an Xbox freebie. According to the game’s website, you can apply the new dynamic theme “the next time you log on.” The screenshot at the top of this article doesn’t show the actual dynamics of the theme of course, but it does give us a glimpse at the beauty of the Backyard you’ll get when it’s in motion.

Grounded’s most recent major update, Hot & Hazy, arrived in October. It added new locations like the Sandbox, Black Ant Hill, Trash Heap, and Picnic Table, along with some new insects. Infected Mites and Weevils were part of the update, but fortunately, so were new sets of armor and weapons.