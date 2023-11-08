GTA 6 Reveal “As Early As This Week” According To Report

Grand Theft Auto VI is easily one of the most anticipated games over the past few years, as rumors continue to swirl about it. Fans have been eagerly waiting for any news about the next installment of GTA, and that could be about to change this week.

Rockstar Games has yet to provide an official announcement for GTA 6. But it’s been over a decade since the release of GTA V, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see what is next. The wait may soon end, though, as a recent report suggests that the announcement for GTA VI is imminent, and a trailer release is just around the corner.

Related: GTA 6 leaks affect Take-Two emotionally but have no effect on the business

Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Expected in December 2023

A new report by Bloomberg suggests that an official GTA VI reveal is expected “as early as this week,” according to multiple sources familiar with the project. Following the announcement, Rockstar Games is looking to celebrate its 25th anniversary in December by showcasing the first trailer for the highly anticipated title.

BREAKING: Rockstar plans to announce Grand Theft Auto VI as early as this week and will release a trailer in December, sources tell Bloomberg News. The most anticipated video game on the planet will soon be revealed: https://t.co/JhSnCSU6tV pic.twitter.com/DKAWLlqpmR — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 8, 2023

As this date lines up in December, we could be getting a trailer during The Game Awards, which is scheduled to take place on December 7. Alternatively, for Rockstar’s previous title, Red Dead Redemption 2, the company teased this game via social media before releasing a trailer in the next few days.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 185 million units since its release in 2013, so it’s expected that Rockstar Games was looking to continue expanding this juggernaut of a franchise. Last year, the company suffered a massive leak where hours of early video footage of GTA 6 was released online. At the time, Rockstar Games issued a statement that they were working on the next Grand Theft Auto game but didn’t specify any further details. The person responsible for this leak was later arrested in the UK and charged with cybercrimes.