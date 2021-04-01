GTA Online is offering free GTA$1,000,000 to PlayStation Plus members

Rockstar Games keeps on offering various rewards in the form of free in-game cash, cars, t-shirts, and more to GTA Online and GTA V fans ever since its launch. This time they are offering free GTA$1,000,000 for PlayStation Plus players of GTA Online. If you are one of them, you can claim this free reward monthly on PlayStation 4 until the PlayStation 5 version arrives.

Unlike the previous months, you will have to follow a different set of steps to claim free GTA$1,000,000, and here’s how you can do it:

Log in to your PlayStation account. Get a PlayStation Plus subscription if you don’t have one. Go to the PlayStation Store and search for PS Plus: GTA Select the free $1,000,000 reward and redeem it. Log in to GTA Online, and you will find your free cash in your Maze Bank account.

PlayStation Plus members get GTA$1,000,000 for the PS4 version of GTA Online every month until GTA V launches on PS5 later this year. Visit the PS Store before the end of the month to claim your bonus directly: https://t.co/OMX5gg0A2G pic.twitter.com/AeHSh4kErf — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 1, 2021

Also Read: How to join the Final Fantasy XIV Open Beta on PlayStation 5

In addition to this, if you don’t want to follow the above steps, you can claim them directly here by logging in to your PlayStation account. The exact release date of GTA Online’s PlayStation 5 version is not revealed yet, but as per Rockstar and Sony, it will be released in the second half of 2021.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.