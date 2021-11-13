GTA San Andreas reportedly contains infamous Hot Coffee files

Following the release of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, the PC version of the remastered package was unplayable for a brief time as the Rockstar Games Launcher went offline. With it back online, Rockstar kept the trilogy offline, citing “files unintentionally included” as the reasoning behind the delisting. As it turns out, they may have been referring to the GTA San Andreas Hot Coffee files.

A member of the modding community posted a screenshot showcasing the existence of the infamous minigame within the game code. There is simply a comment added to make it inaccessible during normal gameplay. This, however, wouldn’t stop modders from re-enabling it like they did back in 2005.

Hot Coffee refers to the minigame in GTA San Andreas that allows CJ to invite his girlfriend over for sex. In the original unmodified release, players can only hear the sounds of him and his partner in bed. Following the game’s original PC port, modders discovered a way to view the sex while engaging in it through a rhythm-like minigame. It was later found out that these same files existed in the PlayStation 2 and Xbox versions, but were disabled. Once this was discovered, modders also found a way to enable it within the console versions. There is no word on how long it will take for Rockstar to relist the trilogy.