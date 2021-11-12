Rockstar Launcher goes offline, locking players out of GTA Trilogy and other games

Despite coming out three console generations ago, it looks like the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy still has some bugs to work out. With the release of the Definitive Edition, which includes GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas, the game has come to modern consoles once again. However, PC players will need to wait a little bit longer to dive into these classic games, as it appears there is a problem. Shortly after the trilogy’s launch, Rockstar Launcher program went down without warning.

This downtime has left the game unplayable, even to those who purchased the online version of the game. As a result, the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been pulled from the Rockstar online store. The downtime has also meant that other games from the company, including Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V, have become unplayable on PC.

The downtime started shortly after the GTA Trilogy went on sale, meaning that players were effectively locked out of a brand-new game. There is no word yet on when the game will be available for purchase, but the downtime has lasted more than 12 hours as of this writing, so it seems like there could be a serious issue at play.

The details have been scarce from Rockstar Games, who first took to Twitter to say that the Rockstar Games Launcher was “temporarily offline for maintenance.” As time went on, this seemed more unlikely since something like this wouldn’t be scheduled so soon after a major release. Rockstar Support has since acknowledged the issue was more than just a maintenance patch and asked for patience as they worked to restore services.