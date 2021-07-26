GTA V is leaving Xbox Game Pass

Just three months after arriving on the service, Grand Theft Auto V will be leaving Xbox Game Pass soon. While there isn’t an official date for when the game will be removed from Game Pass, it is currently under the “Leaving Soon” category on the service’s site.

Alongside GTA V in Xbox’s Game Pass page are three other titles: It Lurks Below, The Touryst, and UnderMine. These titles, along with GTA V, will be removed from Game Pass within the next two weeks. However, as with all games leaving Game Pass, members can purchase them for 20% off before they’re removed from the service.

GTA V’s removal is especially notable though, mainly because of the major content update the game’s online counterpart, GTA Online, recently received. Titled Los Santos Tuners, GTA Online’s most recent update arrived just last week and added a fleet of new vehicles to the game along with robbery-style contracts, new music, and a place for players to meet up and show off their prized vehicles called the LS Car Meet.

While GTA V is leaving, a ton of new titles are heading to Xbox Game Pass within the coming weeks. Headlining the upcoming offerings is Microsoft Flight Simulator, which players can download for free along with Hades, Lethal League Blaze, Psychonauts 2, Lemnis Gate, Back 4 Blood, and others.