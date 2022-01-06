Gun Game mode to be added to Call Of Duty: Vanguard soon

Call Of Duty: Vanguard players browsing their Combat Records have made an interesting discovery under the Game Modes tab. Gun Game is suddenly listed among the game modes, which is a little odd because Gun Game is not currently playable in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. This doesn’t guarantee that Gun Game is about to be added to Call Of Duty: Vanguard, but we’re still 99% sure that it is.

Gun Game, which first appeared in Call Of Duty: Black Ops is a free-for-all mode in which players compete to get a kill with every one of a series of designated guns (usually around 20 guns in all). It’s a fun distraction if you get bored of playing with the same loadout again and again, but has never been an especially popular mode. Gun Game has appeared in some form in most iterations of Call Of Duty since Call Of Duty: Black Ops, last appearing in Season 2 of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, so it’s not really a surprise to see that it’s set to appear in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Still, it’ll be welcome news for fans of relatively light-hearted, party-play type game modes. Don’t be surprised if Gun Game magically appears in an update coming soon to a Call Of Duty: Vanguard near you.