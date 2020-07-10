Halo Infinite July 23 reveal is focusing on campaign

343 Industries has confirmed Halo Infinite is going to be at the Xbox Games Showcase happening on July 23. The event will host the first look at multiple Xbox Game Studios exclusive titles for Xbox Series X.

The third-party games are expected to be at the event in some fashion, though none have been confirmed yet.

The developer has also shared the first details at what we’ll be watching as part of the newest Halo showcase in two weeks. The upcoming Halo Infinite show will be focusing on the single-player campaign, which should give fans some details about the story.

“We’re excited to share what the team’s been working on,” said a blog post on Halo Waypoint. “The first look at Halo Infinite’s Campaign is coming on July 23!” it added, finally providing some solid ground for the exhibition.

While we don’t have official details on that, insider Shinobi602 has hinted the reveal is set to open the showcase.

Halo Infinite has been officially revealed at E3 2018 as part of the SlipSpace engine presentation, and since then, only an additional trailer, “Discover Hope,“ has been shown – it was at E3 2019.

Halo Infinite is currently slated for Holiday 2020, expected to ship together with the incoming Xbox Series X.