Halo Infinite ‘will not’ have a battle royale mode, Big Team Battle 2.0 includes ‘many surprises’

Halo Infinite will be devoid of a battle royale mode when it eventually launches, according to a prominent Halo leaker.

Taking to their personal Twitter account, Xbox leaker Klobrille alleged that the sixth mainline installment in the franchise won’t come packaged with such a game type. Ordinarily, these kinds of rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, Klobrille was the individual who correctly leaked other information about Halo Infinite, such as the grapple hook accessory, before its official announcement at the July 2020 Xbox Games Showcase.

Klobrille initially posted the information on Twitter, but has since deleted the relevant tweet. Users were able to screengrab the tweet before it was removed, though. Klobrille stated that Forge has been “massively expanded” in Halo Infinite, and that players could create a battle royale game type using the mode’s customization options.

Halo once was a series about setting trends, not following them. The fact 343 tries to go back to this principle is a good thing.



Forge will be MASSIVELY expanded on in Halo Infinite. I’m sure if players would want to see a Halo Battle Royale mode, players could just create it. — Klobrille (@klobrille) January 11, 2021

The latest rumor comes a month after 343 Industries discredited speculation that the sci-fi FPS title would include a battle royale game mode. Brian Jarrard, 343’s community director, said that the rumors were “unfounded,” which lends credibility to Klobrille’s latest offering.

Klobrille had other interesting news for fans who have been starved of development updates since the game’s world premiere last summer. The leaker stated that Big Team Battle had received a sizable upgrade from previous entries in the series. Dubbing it Big Team Battle 2.0, Klobrille suggested that Pelican drops, squad spawning, more realistic vehicular combat, and more surprises would be coming to the game mode.

Halo Infinite was initially supposed to be a launch title for Xbox Series X, but its release was shelved until 2021 following criticism of its graphics. No official launch date has since been confirmed by 343 or Microsoft.