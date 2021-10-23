Halo: MCC community video shows Halo 3 Warthog Run in VR

It’s been just over a week since 343 added mod support for Halo 2 and Halo 3 in The Master Chief Collection on Steam, and incredible community videos are already beginning to surface. One such video shows the famous Halo 3 “Warthog run” from John 117’s point of view.

On October 22, Reddit user Dyortos posted a video of the Master Chief’s frantic escape from a crumbling Installation 08 in first-person VR. With the theme song blaring in the background, explosions firing all around, and a beautiful skybox of the Ark overhead, the ending of Halo 3 never looked so intense. “It was by far the most intense Halo experience I think I’ve ever had,” Dyortos notes in a comment below the clip. A six-minute video of the entire VR Warthog run was later posted to Dyortos‘ YouTube channel.

Dyortos elaborates in the comments on how the feat was achieved. Surprisingly, the video is less so the work of modding and more the result of VorpX—a 3D driver software that allows some regular PC games to work in VR with head tracking. “Everything you saw in the video was in full geometry 3D…All I did here was use the blind skull, enabled head tracking, turned the FOV all the way up, and modded the campaign file so that the warthog would drive in first person instead of 3rd,” Dyortos explained.

While Halo: MCC still doesn’t support native VR, this Warthog run shows what approximates the next best thing. Expect other amazing feats and videos as the PC community continues to explore Halo: MCC’s latest mod tools.