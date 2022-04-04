Hearthstone Masters Tour: Voyage to the Sunken City esports event delayed to give competitors time to learn new cards

Competitive Hearthstone players will get some extra time to prepare for the upcoming Hearthstone Masters Tour. Hearthstone esports announced the delay is due to the release of the Voyage to the Sunken City card set. With the upcoming expansion set coming April 12, Hearthstone esports decided to push back the Hearthstone Masters Tour: Voyage to the Sunken City by one week.

The esports event was originally scheduled to begin the third week of April. Now, however, it will start on April 28 and run through May 1. The decision to delay the competition is to allow players more time to go over the new cards so they could become more familiar with them. Voyage to the Sunken City is a large set that features135 new cards, Colossal and Dredge keywords, and a brand new Naga minion type. By pushing the event back a week, players can get a better feel for what may appear on the battlefield, thus ensuring they understand the mechanics.

The change also impacts other aspects of the Masters Tour, specifically the Masters Tour 4 Qualifiers. They will now take place one week earlier on April 21.

The event can be watched through the official Hearthstone esports YouTube channel starting on April 28.