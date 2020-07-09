Here’s our first look at the PlayStation 5 cover design

Marvel Games today revealed the box art for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, giving us our first look as to what physical covers will look like for the Playstation 5. The covers for PS5 games will look slightly different as compared to ones for the PS4. The disc case will be blue, just like the PS4, but the top portion of the cover will feature a white bar and ‘PS5’ in black lettering. PlayStation 4 covers feature a blue bar on the top portion, with ‘PS4’ in white lettering.

The first game we’ve seen in physical form is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a new stand-alone game that will follow Morales through a story arc that takes place about one year after the events in the PS4 game Marvel’s Spider-Man. The new title, per Marvel, delivers “a full, complete story that packs important, heartfelt, and emotional beats that are essential to the Marvel’s Spider-Man world.” The game will launch this holiday season, most likely alongside the PS5 system itself.

Here’s what the cover for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales looks like for the Playstation 5, as was shared by the official PlayStation Twitter account.