Hitman 3 Year Two patch notes detail fixes for the Silent Assassin trophy and more

IO Interactive has released the patch notes for Hitman 3 Year Two. While the servers are still down for maintenance at the time of writing, the patch notes reveal some of the fixes for nagging issues that the developers have been working on alongside the brand new content for the game.

The Hitman 3 Year Two patch is now live for all platforms. It’s between 2 GB and 3.5 GB, depending on your platform, and you need to download it before playing the new content. Chief among the additions to Hitman 3 in this update is Elusive Target Arcade, a brand new way to play Hitman 3 that provides the high stakes of Elusive Targets and the increasing difficulty of Escalations.

However, this patch does more than add a new game mode. There are several fixes for issues that have plagued the Hitman 3 community over the last 12 months. On PlayStation, a problem affecting PS5 audio has been corrected, and the requirements for the Silent Assassin trophy have been tweaked to allow it to unlock more consistently.

Epic Game Store achievements have been added, and an issue affecting connection stability on Xbox consoles has been identified and fixed. This should mean that the annoying issue of seemingly random disconnects is a thing of the past.

Many location-specific changes have been made, such as one for the elevator that doesn’t kill NPCs when pushed into it in Dubai. This elevator is now fixed, as is Diana’s dialogue in Mendoza. However, not all of these fixes will be seen as good, like the one that’s patched the broken wall that players could see through in Dartmoor. Finally, any NPCs that find themselves outside of the playable area in Chongqing will now count as killed, which will relieve a lot of stress at the end of long missions. You can view the patch notes in full on IO Interactive’s website.